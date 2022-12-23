Ear Tag

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Промени във версия 0.4.1

преди 6 дни
Инсталиран размер~7 MB
Изтеглен размер2 MB
Налични архитектуриaarch64, x86_64
Инсталирания13 931
ЛицензMIT License
Домашна страницаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/knuxify/eartag
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.EarTag

Ръчно инсталиране

Не забравяйте да прочетете началните инструкции

flatpak install flathub app.drey.EarTag

Стартиране

flatpak run app.drey.EarTag
Етикети:
audiomusictagtaggertagging