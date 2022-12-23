Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.

Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.

Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!