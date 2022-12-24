VServer

Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Змены ў версіі 1.6.1

больш за 1 год таму
Усталяваны памер~95 MB
Памер спампоўкі19 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6193
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Даведкаhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Перакласціhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
