Bookworm
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Змены ў версіі 1.1.2
амаль 4 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~149 MB
Памер спампоўкі40 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак54 606
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
