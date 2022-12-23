Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Змены ў версіі 1.1.0

каля 1 года таму
Усталяваны памер~46 MB
Памер спампоўкі11 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак1630
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Даведкаhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
