Cipher
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
Змены ў версіі 2.5.0
больш за 3 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~97 MB
Памер спампоўкі20 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6336
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
