Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Змены ў версіі 2.5.0

больш за 3 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~97 MB
Памер спампоўкі20 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6336
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Даведкаhttps://shubhamarora.in
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
