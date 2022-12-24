krop

ад Armin Straub
Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Змены ў версіі 0.6.0

каля 3 гадоў таму
Усталяваны памер~308 MB
Памер спампоўкі83 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак4269
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
Tags:
cropereaderpdfrotate