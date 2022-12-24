Plots

Simple graph plotting

Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.

Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL.

Змены ў версіі 0.8.5

каля 2 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~56 MB
Памер спампоўкі19 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак24 088
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots
Перакласціhttps://hosted.weblate.org/engage/plots/
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/alexhuntley/Plots/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexhuntley.Plots

