Sequeler

ад Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Змены ў версіі 0.8.2

амаль 2 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~153 MB
Памер спампоўкі41 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак27 082
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Даведкаhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Перакласціhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Tags:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql