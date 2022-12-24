Sequeler
Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Змены ў версіі 0.8.2
амаль 2 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~153 MB
Памер спампоўкі41 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак27 082
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
