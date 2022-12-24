Planner

ад Alain M.
УсталявацьПадтрымаць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

Змены ў версіі 3.0.10

7 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~134 MB
Памер спампоўкі28 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак121 427
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://useplanner.com/
Даведкаhttps://useplanner.com/support/
Перакласціhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Іншыя праграмы ад Alain M.

Byte

Rediscover your music

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
Tags:
calendardevelopmenteventeventsprojecttasktaskstodotodoist