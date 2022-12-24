ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

Змены ў версіі v1.0.16

амаль 5 гадоў таму
Усталяваны памер~9 MB
Памер спампоўкі4 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак8319
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Запуск

flatpak run com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced