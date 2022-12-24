Viper
ад 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Змены ў версіі 1.7.3
2 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~240 MB
Памер спампоўкі96 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак3524
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы