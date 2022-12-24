Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Змены ў версіі 1.7.3

2 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~240 MB
Памер спампоўкі96 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак3524
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Запуск

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper