Popout3D

ад PopoutApps
Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Змены ў версіі 1.6.41

каля 2 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~178 MB
Памер спампоўкі34 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6720
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d