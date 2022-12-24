Pinta
ад Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Змены ў версіі 2.1.1
4 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~103 MB
Памер спампоўкі44 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак106 415
ЛіцэнзіяMIT License
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы