Gittyup

ад Gittyup Community
@Murmele на GitHub
УсталявацьПадтрымаць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Змены ў версіі v1.3.0

2 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~68 MB
Памер спампоўкі28 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак38 824
ЛіцэнзіяMIT License
Сайт праектаhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Даведкаhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup