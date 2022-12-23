Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Змены ў версіі 1.10.3

каля 2 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~59 MB
Памер спампоўкі17 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак340 460
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Даведкаhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Запуск

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
Tags:
protonsteamwinewinetricks