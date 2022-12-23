Postman
ад Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Змены ў версіі 10.15.0
7 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~185 MB
Памер спампоўкі182 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак499 400
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы