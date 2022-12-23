Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Змены ў версіі 2.1.0

2 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~905 KB
Памер спампоўкі491 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак7137
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/g-fb/mangareader/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.georgefb.mangareader

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Запуск

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader