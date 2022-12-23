Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!
Змены ў версіі 1.3.1
больш за 10 гадоў таму
Усталяваны памер~266 MB
Памер спампоўкі236 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6643
Ліцэнзіяzlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы