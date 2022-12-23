Boatswain
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Змены ў версіі 0.3.0
4 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~2 MB
Памер спампоўкі514 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6860
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
