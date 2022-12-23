Dropbox

Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Змены ў версіі 176.4.5108

10 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~115 MB
Памер спампоўкі114 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак182 746
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Сайт праектаhttp://www.dropbox.com
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Запуск

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client