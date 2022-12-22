syncBackup
ад Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Змены ў версіі 2.0.1
каля 1 года таму
Усталяваны памер~4 MB
Памер спампоўкі516 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак6352
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Іншыя праграмы ад Darhon Software
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы