Darhon Finance

ад Darhon Software
darhon.com
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Змены ў версіі 1.5.0

больш за 1 год таму
Усталяваны памер~4 MB
Памер спампоўкі733 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак1169
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://darhon.com/darhon-finance
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/DarhonSoftware/DarhonFinance/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.darhon.drfinance

