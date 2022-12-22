CorsixTH

Open source clone of Theme Hospital

CorsixTH aims to reimplement the game engine of Theme Hospital, and be able to load the original game data files. This means that you will need a purchased copy of Theme Hospital, or a copy of the demo, in order to use CorsixTH. After most of the original engine has been reimplemented in open source code, the project will serve as a base from which extensions and improvements to the original game can be made.

Усталяваны памер~50 MB
Памер спампоўкі34 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак4902
ЛіцэнзіяBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , MIT License
Сайт праектаhttps://corsixth.com
Кантактhttps://discord.gg/Mxeztvh
Даведкаhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/wiki
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/CorsixTH/CorsixTH/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.corsixth.corsixth

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.corsixth.corsixth

Запуск

flatpak run com.corsixth.corsixth
