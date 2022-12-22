BrickBuster
ад Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Змены ў версіі 1.0
каля 2 гадоў таму
Усталяваны памер~37 MB
Памер спампоўкі16 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак1089
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы