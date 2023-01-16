Chess Clock

clarahobbs.com
Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Змены ў версіі 0.5.0

3 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~146 KB
Памер спампоўкі54 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак1341
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Запуск

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
