BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

Змены ў версіі 1.1.3

5 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~9 MB
Памер спампоўкі4 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак501
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://chowdsp.com/
Праглядзець зыходны кодhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

Запуск

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD