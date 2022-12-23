calibre

Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

The one stop solution to all your e-book needs

calibre is the one stop solution to all your e-book needs.

You can use calibre to catalog your books, fetch metadata for them automatically, convert them from and to all the various e-book formats, send them to your e-book reader devices, read the books on your computer, edit the books in a dedicated e-book editor and even make them available over the network with the built-in Content server. You can also download news and periodicals in e-book format from over a thousand different news and magazine websites.

Змены ў версіі 6.21.0

9 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~442 MB
Памер спампоўкі186 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак304 685
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://calibre-ebook.com/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.calibre_ebook.calibre

Запуск

flatpak run com.calibre_ebook.calibre