Gpg Frontend
ад Saturneric
Main Window
Encrypt and sign data
Gpg Frontend is a free, open-source, robust yet user-friendly, compact and cross-platform tool for OpenPGP encryption.
By using Gpg Frontend, users can quickly encrypt files or text, easily digitally sign them, and conveniently manage all GPG keys on their device. The tool also facilitates the secure and seamless transfer of GPG keys between devices. It is compatible with a range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and FreeBSD.
A list of features
- Rapidly encrypt files or text.
- Digitally sign your files or text with ease.
- Conveniently manage all your GPG keys on your device.
- Transfer all your GPG keys between devices safely and effortlessly.
Змены ў версіі 2.1.2
23 дні таму
(Сабрана каля 6 гадзін таму)
- Спіса зменаў няма
Усталяваны памер~12.38 MiB
Памер спампоўкі7.57 MiB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64, aarch64
Усталёвак2057