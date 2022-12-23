BiglyBT

Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

Змены ў версіі 3.4.0.0

каля 1 месяца таму
Усталяваны памер~213 MB
Памер спампоўкі96 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак8184
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://www.biglybt.com
Даведкаhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

Запуск

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT