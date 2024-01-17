Flathub Logo

ESO AddOn Manager

ад arviceblot
Усталяваць

A cross-platform, unofficial addon manager for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Update and install addons for ESO. Primarily built on Linux for Linux.

  • Install, remove, and search addons from esoui.com
  • Cross-platform support for Linux, macOS, and Windows
  • Specific support for ESO on the Steam Deck through flatpak
  • Options to auto update Tamriel Trade Centre prices and HarvestMap data
  • Import managed addons from Minion
  • Identify and install missing dependencies

Змены ў версіі 0.4.7

2 дні таму
(Сабрана каля 2 гадзін таму)

  • Створана супольнасцю

    Гэтая праграма адкрыта распрацоўваецца супольнасцю валанцёраў і выпускаецца пад MIT License.
    Далучыцца
Усталяваны памер~23.64 MiB
Памер спампоўкі9.5 MiB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64, aarch64
Пазнакі:
linuxflatpak