Pinetime Flasher

ад Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

каля 2 гадоў таму
Усталяваны памер~8 MB
Памер спампоўкі3 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак1246
ЛіцэнзіяMIT License
Сайт праектаhttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

