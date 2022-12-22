Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Змены ў версіі 4.5.2

9 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~81 MB
Памер спампоўкі75 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак5730
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Сайт праектаhttps://airtame.com/
Даведкаhttps://help.airtame.com/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.airtame.Client

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

Запуск

flatpak run com.airtame.Client