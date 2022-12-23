Adobe Flash Player

Усталяваць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Player for content created using Adobe Flash

The Adobe Flash Player Projector is an offline player for content created on the Adobe Flash platform.

While the Flash platform is abandoned, there's still , such as games, and animations from Flash's “Golden Age”.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe, and does not contain a web browser plug-in.

Змены ў версіі 32.0.0.465

больш за 2 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~18 MB
Памер спампоўкі11 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак146 786
Ліцэнзіяhttps://wwwimages2.adobe.com/content/dam/acom/en/legal/licenses-terms/pdf/Flash_Player_30_0.pdf
Сайт праектаhttps://www.adobe.com/support/flashplayer/debug_downloads.html
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector

Запуск

flatpak run com.adobe.Flash-Player-Projector
Tags:
adobeflashplayerprojectorshockwaveswf