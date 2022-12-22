Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

ад Adil Hanney
Усталяваць

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

Змены ў версіі 1.0.12

6 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~24 MB
Памер спампоўкі10 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак1313
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

Запуск

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
Tags:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer