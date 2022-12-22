Dice Roller

ад Leonora Tindall
Усталяваць

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.

Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.

Змены ў версіі 1.1.3

амаль 4 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~509 KB
Памер спампоўкі229 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак3991
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/NoraCodes/gDiceRoller/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

flatpak install flathub codes.nora.gDiceRoller

Запуск

flatpak run codes.nora.gDiceRoller