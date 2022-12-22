Unit Bargain Hunter

ад Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
УсталявацьПадтрымаць
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана
  • Здымак экрана

Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

Змены ў версіі 1.12.0

4 дні таму
Усталяваны памер~28 MB
Памер спампоўкі11 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак1945
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

Запуск

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
Tags:
bargaincomparecomparisonhuntermoneypricesaveshoppingunit