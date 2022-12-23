Tandem

ад Tandem Communications Inc.
Усталяваць

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Змены ў версіі 2.2.307

больш за 1 год таму
Усталяваны памер~216 MB
Памер спампоўкі212 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак2496
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Сайт праектаhttps://tandem.chat
Даведкаhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

Запуск

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client