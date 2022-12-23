Tandem
Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Змены ў версіі 2.2.307
больш за 1 год таму
Усталяваны памер~216 MB
Памер спампоўкі212 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак2496
ЛіцэнзіяПрапрыетарная
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы