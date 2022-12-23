Manuskript

Усталяваць
An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

Змены ў версіі 0.15.0

4 месяцы таму
Усталяваны памер~351 MB
Памер спампоўкі115 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак15 754
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт праектаhttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
Даведкаhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
Перакласціhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
Праглядзець зыходны кодhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
Унесці свой укладhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

Запуск

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
