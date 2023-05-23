Raven
ад James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology
Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.
Змены ў версіі 3.7
каля 2 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~11 MB
Памер спампоўкі4 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак118
ЛіцэнзіяArtistic License 2.0