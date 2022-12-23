Parallel Launcher
ад Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Змены ў версіі v6.19.0
7 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~760 MB
Памер спампоўкі531 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак34 700
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 only
