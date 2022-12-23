Dconf Editor
ад The GNOME Project
Праверана
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
Змены ў версіі 43.0
9 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~1 MB
Памер спампоўкі468 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак67 950
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы