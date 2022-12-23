Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Змены ў версіі 43.0

9 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~1 MB
Памер спампоўкі468 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак67 950
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт праектаhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Перакласціhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Запуск

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
Tags:
configurationsettings