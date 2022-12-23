Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Змены ў версіі 1.51.1
амаль 2 гады таму
Усталяваны памер~6 MB
Памер спампоўкі2 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак42 659
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
