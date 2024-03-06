Flathub Logo

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Змены ў версіі 0.0.1

20 дзён таму
(Сабрана каля 6 гадзін таму)
  • Спіса зменаў няма

  • Створана супольнасцю

    Гэтая праграма адкрыта распрацоўваецца супольнасцю валанцёраў і выпускаецца пад GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Далучыцца
