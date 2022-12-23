ConfClerk

ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Усталяваны памер~864 KB
Памер спампоўкі406 KB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак965
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Сайт праектаhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/
Даведкаhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/browser/README
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttp://www.toastfreeware.priv.at/confclerk/report
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk

Запуск

flatpak run at.priv.toastfreeware.ConfClerk
