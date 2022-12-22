Tauno Serial Plotter
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.
Tauno-Serial-Plotter is simple serial plotter for Arduino and similar others.
Features:
- Simple user interface
- Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each
- Can plot both integers and floats
- Can plot negative values
- Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)
- Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)
Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78\n" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8\n". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"
