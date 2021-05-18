Cambalache
Create GTK User Interfaces
Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.
Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.
Змены ў версіі 0.12.1
5 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~6 MB
Памер спампоўкі2 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак18 303
ЛіцэнзіяGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
