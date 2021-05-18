Cambalache

Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

Змены ў версіі 0.12.1

5 дзён таму
Усталяваны памер~6 MB
Памер спампоўкі2 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак18 303
ЛіцэнзіяGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
Сайт праектаhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
Кантактhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
Паведаміць аб праблемеhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
Маніфестhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Усталёвак за ўвесь час

Ручная ўстаноўка

Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

Запуск

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
