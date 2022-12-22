TuxGuitar
ад Julian Gabriel Casadesus
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor.
TuxGuitar is a free and open-source tablature editor, which includes features such as tablature editing, score editing, and import and export of Guitar Pro gp3, gp4, and gp5 files.In addition, TuxGuitar's tablature and staff interfaces function as basic MIDI editors. TuxGuitar's mascot and namesake is Tux, the penguin mascot of many games and programs originally designed for Linux. The program is written in the Java programming language and is released under version 2.1 of the GNU Lesser General Public License.
Змены ў версіі 1.5.6
каля 1 года таму
Усталяваны памер~259 MB
Памер спампоўкі132 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыx86_64
Усталёвак34 403
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
Ручная ўстаноўка
Перад усталёўкай абавязкова прачытайце кіраўніцтва па ўстаноўцы