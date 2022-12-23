RedNotebook
ад Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
Змены ў версіі 2.29.6
каля 2 месяцаў таму
Усталяваны памер~7 MB
Памер спампоўкі2 MB
Даступныя архітэктурыaarch64, x86_64
Усталёвак30 005
ЛіцэнзіяGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Усталёвак за ўвесь час
