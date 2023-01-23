Gummi

The simple LaTeX editor

Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.

flatpak install flathub app.gummi.gummi

Запуск

flatpak run app.gummi.gummi
